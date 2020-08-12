We are living in a time that I thought I would never see.
It is literally like living a post-apocalyptic movie where face coverings and toilet paper are used as currency and powerful homemade hand sanitizer can also be used as fuel for vehicles.
My heart goes out to everyone because everyone’s life has been affected one way or another. Some have been more affected than most, but I really feel bad for the high school students who have really had to adjust their lives to the battle the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken so much away from people, including lives.
Football season is now teetering on the brink of cancelation with several colleges halting practice or canceling season, altogether.
I couldn’t imagine my high school career going any differently than it did, and, until now, no one could really ever fathom what is currently happening in the world. Last year, the school year was halted around Spring Break in March, and sports were cancelled, as well. The Charles Page High School boys basketball team made the playoffs, but never got to play in the postseason. The boys soccer team was primed and ready to make a run at the playoffs, but season was over just as quickly as it began.
Now, we have our new normal, and one of the most debated topics has been masks — to wear one or not to wear one.
All Sand Springs students will be required to wear a mask at school, and some cities have mandated face coverings, as well. Some of the younger students will wear the masks in common gathering places, but the older students must wear them at all times, basically.
I graduated from high school almost 30 years ago, and I started dating my wife when I was a junior at around age 16. We shared a locker, went to lunch together, and I walked her to her classes. After school, we spent every waking moment together.
She couldn’t keep her hands off of me. I was pretty irresistible. We would even sneak a kiss or two between classes.
I also played soccer and football (kicker) and those sports are very physical, and staying an acceptable distance from your opponent wasn’t really acceptable. There was no way we could social distance, but there was also no need for it, then.
However, that’s not the case now.
I wasn’t what any of my teachers would call an attentive student, thirsting for knowledge, caring only about his grade point average and test scores. I was more social, and the social distancing part of what’s going on today would have put a major cramp in my style.
Plus, I wanted everyone to see my face. Believe me, everyone wanted to see it, too.
However, this is where we are, and whether or not you agree with the mask mandate, it can only help the situation and not hurt it.
It does seem silly to some that with the low number of deaths, compared to the high number of positive cases and an extremely high recovery rate, we are resulting to the social distancing, masks, quarantines and shutdowns. However, some people feel like not wearing a mask is ridiculous and can only help prevent the spread. There have been reports all over the country of physical altercations over masks.
If wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of the virus then it won’t hurt anyone without a specific medical condition to wear one. I wear a face covering while shopping in Tulsa because of the city’s mask mandate.
In my high school days, I would have fought tooth and nail against wearing a mask, but I also thought the world revolved around me. I basically still do.
For me, this all revolves around football season, and, of course keeping people safe. I want football to happen. Football season is my escape, and, if wearing a mask ensures that high school and college football teams will take the field this fall, then wear a darn mask.
I want football this year.
I need football this year.