HillSpring Church is sponsoring a mask drive for Sand Springs students, and the church is asking for everyone’s help.
In March, the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled the remaining school year for 2019-20, and since then, some towns have mandated masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. The city of Sand Springs has not mandated masks, and the city council decided to allow the local businesses to use their own discretion when choosing social distancing rules for their establishments. The school system has that same luxury.
At this point, masks are not mandatory for students in the Sand Springs school system, but there will be some students that will want to wear a mask for protection. However, if, at some point, masks are deemed necessary at Sand Springs, HillSpring wants to be ready.
Clyde Boyd Middle School Principal Nancy Ogle reached out to HillSpring and floated the idea of a mask drive.
“Nancy Ogle reached out to us and said we need to get masks for these kids,” said HillSpring Associate Pastor, Matt Barnett. “They are going to need masks. If a third grader sneezes into his mask in first hour, that mask is done. She reached out and we had kind of an idea of what to do.”
There is a need for masks, but how many masks will depend on what the school decides.
“If they mandate masks then it will be a huge need. We’ll see, but Nancy helped sparked the idea of throwing this all together,” Barnett said.
HillSpring is launching the mask drive this week, and Barnett said cloth or paper masks will be accepted.
“We want cloth or paper (masks). Basically, if you go to the store to buy a box of masks, just buy another one and bring to us,” Barnett said.
The cloth masks are generally washable and can be reused. Barnett said there are some students that don’t have running water in their homes, and the church will help wash their masks.
“There are some that don’t have running water. If that’s the case, we want to help them in any capacity, and we are helping wash masks, if needed, but most schools have washers and dryers. But, if needed, we’ll take them and wash them,” he said.
HillSpring Lead Pastor Brent Kellogg said, “We know there are a lot of unknowns and people who feel uncertain about returning to school this year. At HillSpring, we want to do a small gesture to help the kids stay safe and try to give some peace in this situation. Unfortunately, things like masks can be divisive and we just hope to offer help in an uncertain situation.”
HillSpring is located at 8801 W 41st Street (Prattville) and masks can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or contact Matt Barnett at matt.barnett@hillspiring.tv to schedule a drop-off appointment.
“We know this doesn’t fix the pandemic problem, but it does show a community the churches are thinking of you and offering help in any small way we can,” Kellogg said.