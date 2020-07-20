After a quarter-century, Harvest World Market is closing its doors.
Owned by mother and son team, Jynell Cowett and Stormy Miller, the Harvest World Market was Sand Springs’ one-stop shop for vitamins and health care supplements. Located at 14 W. 2nd St., the market was originally where Earth and Soul is located now.
Cowett and Miller said the COVID-19 pandemic that started hitting Oklahoma around March is the reason for the closure.
“The effect that COVID-19 has had on our community and our society was the factor that made our decision to close,” Miller said. “There has not only been an effect on daily sales but the worldwide chain of supplies of many of our products have either been interrupted or halted altogether, making it impossible to restock our store of many of our popular products.”
Harvest World Market started Jan. 13, 1997 and has been a staple in downtown Sand Springs ever since.
“Stormy has worked in the health food industry forever, and Sand Springs didn’t have one,” Cowett said.
Miller had worked in health food stores in California, Nevada, and Tulsa before opening the market in Sand Springs.
“My mom and I — we wanted to do something together. She is a brilliant accountant. She’s the business woman. That’s the way it’s always worked. We have a wonderful harmony with each other. I was the public relations person, and she was the office person,” Miller said.
Right now, all of the merchandise in the store is being sold at a discounted price, and they are planning on finally closing the doors for good in August.
“There have been triumphs and tragedies. Good times and bad times, but as I look back on 25 years of memories, I am proud of our work and our original mission statement which included the goal to improve the quality of life for the people of Sand Springs. I hope that on occasion we were able to deliver that goal,” Miller said.
Cowett didn’t like the retail side of the business, at first.
“I never liked retail. I got to like it though because you meet so many people and make so many friends,” she said. “I’m going to miss seeing all of our customers.”
Harvest World Market also has home décor items to go along with walls and shelves full of vitamins and health supplements.
“My family represents five generations of Sandites, so I am proud, grateful, and humble that we were blessed with 25 amazing years of serving Sand Springs and all of Tulsa,” Miller said.