Sand Springs varsity football will travel to Sapulpa for the season opener Friday, Aug. 28, but the Sapulpa athletic department is limiting the seating to 50 percent capacity at George F. Collins Stadium.
"We are being allotted 650 tickets," said Charles Page High School Athletic Director Rod Sitton.
The tickets must be purchased in advance at Ed Dubie Field House.
Here is a schedule for ticket purchases at Ed Dubie Field House concession stand, and the days are separated by class (seniors, juniors, and sophomores).
Monday, Aug. 24 (seniors)
7:30 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Parents of senior football players, dance, and cheer, limit four tickets per athlete.
Senior students (must show student ID, limit one per senior)
Tuesday, Aug. 25 (juniors)
7:30 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Parents of junior football players, dance, and cheer, limit four per athlete.
Junior students (must show student ID, limit one per junior).
Wednesday, Aug. 26 (sophomores and general public)
7:30 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Parents of sophomore football players, dance, and cheer, limit four per athlete.
Sophomore students (must show student ID, limit one per junior).
General public.