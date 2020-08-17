Bobby Klinck was able to see his team in more than just a practice setting over the weekend. Sand Springs held its annual Black and Gold scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 15, and Klinck, in his first year as the Sandites’ head coach, was pleased with what he saw.
“I liked our competitiveness and resolve,” he said. “It was extremely hot and I thought our guys pushed through. We have a ways to go but I like where we are right now.”
One area that stood out to Klinck was the offense’s rushing attack.
“We are really close at getting our run game figured out,” Klinck said. “I think our O line got stronger as we went on. It was hot and it’s a good sign when our big guys respond to being challenged.”
Klinck also pointed out some players that provided solid performances that should lead to big impacts during the 2020 season.
“Keaton Campbell and Jamon Sisco are going to make a lot of plays for us,” Klinck said. “I think our defense has a chance to be pretty good. Guys fly around on that side of the ball. Sango Whitehorn is a guy on defense you have to account for. Adam Dudley is doing a great job leading at sam linebacker.”
It was the Sandites’ first true opportunity to play in game scenarios during Klinck’s tensure since spring ball and 7-on-7 play was wiped out in the past few months.
“Our guys have been great,” Klinck said. “Not having spring ball and 7 on 7 this summer has hurt our install. Our kids have done great in terms of watching film and being attentive. For being a week into fall camp and only having six days of skill camp, I’m really impressed by our guys.”