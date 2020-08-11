Matt Rhule is taking the football world by storm — from the professional ranks down to high school level. Or at least his innovative ways are.
Rhule instituted a recognition program at Baylor, where players earn single digits by being team leaders. It’s something Owasso does, and now Bobby Klinck is beginning the program at Sand Springs in his first season as head coach.
“Basically as a coaching staff we look at guys who will be playmakers and do things right in terms of workouts, leading, and toughness,” Klinck said. “(Offensive) lineman can earn a single digit but since they can’t technically wear a single digit we will come up with something for them.”
It’s been a way to kick start the Sandites during their offseason workouts leading up to the 2020 season.
“I think it’s another way to motivate our guys and reward the ones who do things right,” Klinck said.
Plus, the players get put in the spotlight in front of their peers.
“We recognize them in front of their teammates and create a graphic on Twitter,” Klinck said.
Scrimmage slated for Saturday
Charles Page High School’s varsity football team will hold its annual black-gold scrimmage at 12:30 p.m. Klinck said he anticipates the event lasting about 90 minutes.
“We want to see our guys in game-like situations,” Klinck said.
The Sandites have started practices leading up to the start of the 2020 season, which starts with the first game at Sapulpa on Aug. 28.