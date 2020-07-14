Sand Springs Public Schools held a district dialogue meeting Tuesday, July 14 on the school’s YouTube channel, discussing the school’s COVID-19 precautions and policies.
Superintendent of schools, Sherry Durkee, and the rest of the speakers wore masks, especially for special education director, Carrie Schlehuber, who is immune-compromised.
On hand were: assistant superintendent Kristin Arnold, executive director of curriculum Shawn Beard, school nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil, and Janelle Wright.
Durkee said the district’s leadership team started planning the 2020-21 school year just as soon as school year was technically over in May. However, face-to-face learning stopped in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the school to make decisions about distance learning and virtual classes.
“It’s about the customization of a learning plan for every student,” Durkee said.
STUDENT GUIDELINES
Before entering a building
The group emphasized to keep a child home if they are sick.
“It’s OK to miss school,” Durkee said. “We are asking you to monitor student’s health at home.”
Parents are asked to take the temperature of the students every morning to make sure they do not have a fever which is a temperature of 100.4 or greater. The student must be fever-free for 24 hours without medication, and then parents are to notify the school.
The district is not requiring or providing masks to students, but masks will be on every school supply list.
Students are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, but it is not mandatory.
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for staff and students, particularly older students. Face coverings are more essential when physical distancing is difficult.
While in building
Students are encouraged to avoid close contact with others by staying six feet away for less than 15 minutes. Routine hand washing every two hours is also suggested.
Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to school. Some of the water fountains in the junior high and high school buildings have been converted to handle refilling bottled water, but not in the elementary schools.
School support
If students are sick, the district looks at it two different ways – short term and long term sickness.
Students with short-term illnesses can use google classroom, but long term illnesses might require the virtual academy.
With full time virtual learning, hot spots were an issue after the school stopped face-to-face learning in March. Each student in grades 3-12 will receive their own Chromebook with touchscreen capabilities. There won’t be cross contamination of Chromebooks used by several students at once. The school now has 500 hot spots to check out to families to use the internet from home
Special Education
Schlehuber spoke about special education and said that Individual Education Programs (IEP) are always individualizing education to meet the needs of the individuals.
A team can decide if the student can learn better virtually or should they be moved to a home-base service delivery, and decisions made by the IEP team, teachers, and parents. Schlehuber said the silver lining during distance learning, last year, was the participation from parents that have trouble getting into the building due to transportation or work. There was a high success rate of parents on google meets for IEP meetings.
STUDENT HEALTH GUIDELINES
Sick day guidelines
Students must stay home if they are experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, fever, body aches, and chills. The student must be fever-free for 24-hours without taking fever-reducing medications.
If a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, they must stay home for three days after recovery is established, and it must be 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
If a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, the school will not release the names of the infected due to FERPA (Family Education Rights and Privacy Act).
“Parents will be notified minus a teacher or student’s name,” Durkee said.
OPERATION GUIDELINES
Bus guidance
Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to school instead of riding the bus, and the bus windows will be open if the weather allows. The buses will be sanitized after each route is completed, and students are encouraged to social distance. Masks may be required but aren’t, at this time.
Physical building guidelines (classroom)
Desks will be facing the front of the room, and group learning is prohibited. Restroom breaks should be in small groups and restrooms will be sanitized once per hour.
Students are discouraged in sharing school supplies. If school supplies are shared, they need to be wiped down between use.
Large groups
Masks are strongly recommended, but not mandatory, and large groups of 250 should not meet for longer than 15 minutes. Students should report directly to class instead of socializing in the halls.
At the high school and junior high, juniors and seniors can still go off campus for lunch, but freshman and sophomores will eat at the school cafeteria.
Assemblies at all levels will be held to a minimum, if held at all.
“It’s heartbreaking, and we grieve at some of the decision we’re making. There’s no doubt that we all look forward to (assemblies),” Durkee said.
Visitors and volunteers
Approved volunteers are required to wear masks in the building, and temperature and screening information will be required upon entering the buildings.
No parents will be allowed to accompany their students into the building at any time, including meals and drop off and pick up.
The district will not allow any class parties at this time, and assemblies will be limited to students and staff, if held at all.