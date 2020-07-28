Charles Page High School will start the 2020 campaign with a familiar foe.
The Sandite varsity football team will start the season with the Highway 97 Rivalry, traveling to Sapulpa Friday, Aug. 28 at Collins Stadium.
Last year, the Sapulpa Chieftains went 6-5 with a playoff berth and they beat Sand Springs, 31-19, in the regular season. The Chieftains made the playoffs, under head coach Robert Borgstadt, but they fell to Stillwater, 77-6, in the first round.
In 2019, Sand Springs went 2-8 on the season, losing all five road games. However, their two wins were at home against Putnam City and Shawnee, but only one win was a district win. The Sandites went 1-6 in Dist. 6AII-2, beating Shawnee who also went 1-6. Shawnee’s only district win was against Muskogee.
9-4 Bishop Kelley
The Bishop Kelley Comets were 8-7 last season, falling to Bishop McGuinness in the playoffs. In the postseason, the Comets beat Collinsville, 27-0, in the first round and Noble, 28-7, in round two.
Bishop Kelley and Sand Springs did not play in 2019.
9-11 OPEN
9-18 Shiloh Christian, Ark.
The Shiloh Christian Saints went 14-1 in 2019, losing to Robinson (Little Rock, Ark.) 56-28 in the playoffs. The Saints went 7-0 in conference and were on a 14-game winning streak before falling to Robinson.
9-25 @Ponca City
The Ponca City Wildcats went 5-5 last season, just missing the playoffs. The Wildcats beat Enid and Guthrie to start the season, but they struggled through the middle part of the schedule, falling to Collinsville, Muskogee, Bixby, Bartlesville, and Booker T. Washington. They beat Sand Springs, 24-14, in week 7.
10-2 Muskogee (homecoming)
The Sandites will face the Muskogee Roughers for homecoming. Last year, the Roughers were 8-3, falling to Choctaw in the first round of the playoffs. They started the season 6-0 until Shawnee stopped them in week 7, 32-29. In 2019, Muskogee beat Sand Springs 54-6.
10-9 @Booker T. Washington
The Booker T. Washington Hornets went 7-5 in 2019 and lost to Del City in the first round of the playoffs, 33-7. The Hornets placed third in Dist. 6AII-2, falling to Bixby and Muskogee. BTW beat Sand Springs, 34-7.
10-15 Bixby
The Bixby Spartans have built a dynasty and are the returning state champions for 6AII. They went 13-0 in 2019. They were 7-0 in Dist. 6AII-2 and they beat Sand Springs, 75-0. The Spartans have won five of the last six state championships.
10-23 @Choctaw
The Choctaw Yellowjackets were 8-5 in Class 6AII in 2019, but Stillwater ended their run at a state title with a 62-12 drubbing in the state semifinals. Choctaw went 5-2 in Dist. 6AII-1, placing third in the district. They beat Sand Springs in a non-district game, 45-41.
10-30 Bartlesville
The Bartlesville Bruins were 3-7 in 2019 with a 3-4 record in Dist. 6AII-2. All three wins were district wins, and the Bruins beat Sand Springs, 54-35.
11-6 @Putnam City West
The Putnam City West Patriots went 0-10 in 2019 and 0-7 on Dist. 6AII-1. They scored only 87 points on the season and gave up 532.