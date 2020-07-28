A mask mandate wasn’t the only thing the city council had to address Monday, July 27 at the Sand Springs Municipal Building.
The Sand Springs City Council agreed on a resolution to allow businesses to decide their own COVID-19 policies, which means a mandate for masks will not happen at this time, but the resolution allows the city council to revisit their policies if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
The city council stated that the COVID-19 numbers don't justify a mandate to wear masks.
Bruce Ford also received the John M. Hess Award for Outstanding Citizenship.
The council also voted unanimously to adopt Ordinance No. 1355 – obstruction of a police officer – which amends Title 9 Public, Peace, Morals, and Welfare. Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter addressed the council and discussed the homeless problem in Sand Springs and whether or not trespass citations work. Basically, if transients or homeless people are asked to leave a business or private property but they return within 24 hours, they will be arrested and possibly charged with obstruction of a police officer.
“If they come back to the property it’s obstructing a police officer by making (the officer) come back to the property,” Carter said.
If an officer tells a subject to leave the property and they come back, the officer’s job is being obstructed because he has to then go back to the property after instructing the subject to leave, taking him away from other calls or duties.
The council also voted unanimously to adopt Ordinance No. 1352 – amending the zoning map of the city of Sand Springs. The ordinance amends the zoning map of the city, rezoning an area near 51st and HWY 97, from residential multi-family medium density and commercial shopping to residential single-family high density. This will allow residential development.
Finance Director Kelly Lamberson said the sales tax deposit for July was over $1.3 Million which is up 15% from the same time last year, and it’s the highest sales tax deposit Sand Springs has ever received. That is consistent with surrounding cities, but Tulsa was down 4%. The majority of the increase was from general merchandise, retail, food, and wholesale.
“Overall, sales tax for the year is up over budget at 2.5% and we planned for the budget for next year, and we assumed we’d be flat for the year so we did not plan for that 2.5 increase. Use tax revenues were also up 65%,” Lamberson said.
The meeting ended when the city council adjourned to executive session to discuss possible candidates for the city manager position. Right now, Daniel Bradley is the interim city manager.