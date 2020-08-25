A marijuana grow operation and mask mandates were discussed at the city council meeting. One was approved, and the other wasn’t.
The Sand Springs City Council voted to approve the city’s sixth marijuana grow operation but took “no action” on a possible mask mandate for the future Monday, Aug. 24 at the Sand Springs Municipal Building.
The city council discussed Resolution No. 21-13 –Coronavirus COVID-19, a resolution confirming a statewide emergency, establishing support of the Sand Springs businesses, educational institutions, civic and religious institutions, and directing the preparation of additional emergency plans.
Presented by Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter, the resolution would mandate masks in the city, the closure of bars, restaurants, and churches if the state of Oklahoma is declared a state of emergency due to the color-coded system used to show the severity of COVID-19 at the time. The Oklahoma State Department of Health uses the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. There are four colors (in ascending order)– green, yellow, orange, and red.
With red being the highest alert level, Tulsa County is currently orange.
At the July 27 city council meeting, the council discussed the idea of a mask mandate but decided to allow businesses to make their own social distancing and mask guidelines. There has not been a mask mandate by the city, but the school district has mandated masks for students and teachers.
Carter told the council there have been 284 cases of COVID-19 in Sand Springs with four deaths and 32 active cases, which is one of the lowest in the area. Just like in the July 27 meeting, the council decided the current numbers did not justify the resolution.
Another marijuana grow operation was approved, bringing the total number of approved marijuana-based businesses in Sand Springs to 22, which includes dispensaries and processing plants. The council voted to approve a specific use permit, allowing a marijuana grow operation to be located where Morrow-Gill Lumber once stood.
City Councilor Phil Nollan asked the council “how much is enough?” Nollan was concerned about the number of marijuana businesses and wondered how many the city could handle.
The city council has denied several marijuana businesses in the past for various reasons, and several have been approved but haven’t opened for business. According to Nollan, 20 of the 22 marijuana businesses that have been approved are currently open.
The council is also pouring through city manager applications to replace former city manager Elizabeth Gray. They have received 33 applications, and a large number of applicants are from out of state, showing the popularity of the job and the city, said Nollan.
The council also voted to start the annual utility rate increase on Sept. 1. The rate increase is nothing new and has been around for the last three years. The water-sewer rate increase covers the cost of infrastructure for the city and helps with various projects.
That rate increase was scheduled for May 1 but was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the council voted to reinstate the increase after losing around $30,000 a month in additional revenue.
Councilors Nancy Riley, Beau Wilson, and Nollan voted “no” on the reinstatement of the increase but the vote was approved, 4-3. The suspension of the rate increase was to help residents during the pandemic.
It was also announced that The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course will not be ready by September and the reopening has been pushed back to October. The council voted to approve around $65,000 for new kitchen equipment and other incidentals to prepare the opening of the golf course clubhouse. The old kitchen equipment was rusted and beyond repair, and the new equipment should cost around $45,000. The damaged kitchen equipment will be declared surplus and will be disposed of, more than likely. The council also gave interim city manager Daniel Bradley the power to buy new kitchen equipment up to $50,000. Normally, the city manager is allowed expenditures up to $25,000 without city council approval.
The golf course is ready, but the clubhouse still needs work before reopening.
Under board and committee appointments, Greg Cordell was appointed as a representative to serve on the Park Advisory Board. Cordell has been involved in youth sports for years, and the term runs to May 2023.