Downtown Sand Springs will have more orange cones and detour signs during an upcoming water line project, but it will be worth it when the project is completed.
Several businesses have recently experienced issues with flooding during heavy rainfall, and the water line project should alleviate some of those issues.
The City of Sand Springs has announced plans to improve a critical downtown waterline component beginning in September.
The $479,000 construction project was awarded during the Sand Springs City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 24 and will replace an existing water line service along the northern alignment of East Broadway Street from North Main to North Washington Avenues.
“The new line will be upgraded from older two and four inch service lines to become an eight-inch water line. The old line had deteriorated, exhibited leaking issues and has been identified for replacement,” said Jesse Vaverka, engineer with the city.
This waterline project is part of the city’s ongoing program to replace existing water lines across the city which has surpassed their useful life. To lessen the impact on downtown business owners and visitors, the new line will be constructed below westbound asphalt lane portions of East Broadway Street and not within the sidewalk.
Right now, the water line is located under the sidewalk, but the city will put the new line in under the street, which will cause some traffic and parking issues for the duration of the project. It’s been reported that the project is slated for 75 days.
The goal is to help downtown merchants better maintain normal business operations during construction.
Only the westbound lanes will be closed and some parking will be unavailable during the project. The waterline contract calls for approximately 75 days of construction, but with potential weather delays the work may extend beyond that.
The city council hopes to have the project completed by the Christmas parade which is held in downtown Sand Springs. The Festival of Lights parade is slated for Dec. 4 along with the Hometown Holiday celebration.
Traffic cones, detour signage, and message boards will be put in place to help vehicles navigate the impacted area. Downtown businesses should not experience any water service disruptions throughout the project.
Businesses should expect a short water service transfer lasting a few hours later in the project schedule as the new water line is placed into service and the old line is abandoned. Citizens with questions about the project may contact Community Development Director Grant Gerondale at grant@sandspringsok.org.