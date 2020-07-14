Editor’s Note: The City of Sand Springs has not been able to return calls from Leader at this time, but the story will be updated when we get a chance to speak with the interim city manager.
Businesses were starting to get back to normal after the COVID-19 lockdown, but several businesses in downtown Sand Springs took on water after Saturday night’s thunderstorms, compounding their problems at a difficult time.
OkieSpice and Trade Co., located on the 100 block of Main Street, had to deal with flooding after rain flowed into the businesses, forcing them to close temporarily to pump out the water and fix any damage that occurred. The cheese company, housed in the basement of OkieSpice might be in jeopardy of not re-opening, but the main business will hopefully recover.
“Our garage and basement took on four feet of water late Saturday night,” said OkieSpice owner, Kim Zieg. “We 100 percent believe the new construction played a significant role in what happened. The public works director should perhaps drive around and take a look at the storm drains, the one at the end of Main and Morrow, which is at the other end of the new construction.”
Zieg said the drain has collapsed and didn’t work properly during an event they were involved in earlier this year.
There was significant flooding in the basement of OkieSpice on Saturday, and The Office bar next door had standing water in its basement, but the flooding at The Office subsided by Monday afternoon. Zieg had to call in a disaster relief company to pump out the water and clean the basement.
“We have pictures of all of the construction issues concerning the storm drains, and also the demarcation lines all around our area where the water continued to rise. The police car that is always parked behind the apartments had a grass line mark halfway up his tires on the car. The Vintage Stables basement door collapsed when the water rushed in and Kassy’s clothing store (BLUSH) basement flooded also,” Zieg said.
Down the street on Second Street, Beau Wilson’s insurance agency, Dog and Duck, and Little Venice all experienced flooding, as well.
Candi Munaretto, of Little Venice, said they are still open and were able to get the water out of the building before they re-opened on Tuesday.
"We aren't closed," Munaretto said. "We are closed on Sunday and Monday and that gave us time to fix it.
Munaretto said that the flooding problem she experiences isn't from a clogged drain but from buildings around her that collect water during a rainstorm.
"During a Tsunami, buildings next to us fill with water and it has no place to go. Then, it seeps into my building. There's nothing the city can do. It's a civil matter. We vacuumed all evening long and swept the water until it was out of the building. We had about five or six people working on it."
An abnormal rainfall is the obvious cause of the water surge, but Zieg believes the storm drain behind her shop caused all of the flooding.
“This whole area was a giant fishbowl due to the storm drain not draining. The waters rose from the lack of drainage in the ‘new' drain behind our building. We called the problem on Saturday night and reported that the drain was covered in debris, and as of (Sunday) night at 10:30 p.m. no one had come by or taken care of that problem either,” Zieg said.
The OkieSpice owner said their pump system was no match for the rainfall in such a short period of time, and most of the merchandise and equipment in the basement were destroyed. Zieg’s basement is where they make cheese and their inventory, expensive equipment, and air conditioner unit were all submerged in water.
“Unless we get this issue figured out with the storm water management system and drainage we can’t invest any more in the business. We also lost about 70 percent of our inventory. We have insurance, of course, but there is a cap on storm drainage issues on most policies, and it’s very minimal. It won’t cover even a fourth of our loss,” Zieg said.