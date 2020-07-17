Former Charles Page High School two-sport athlete Madison Burris recently received a scholarship from Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA).
The scholarship is for a two-sport athlete that must have participated in two sports for at least two years each and earned a varsity letter in each sport. They also must have achieved two of the following: a B+ average, ranked in the top 25% of their class, or an ACT score of 24 or an SAT score of 1100.
Burris excelled in volleyball and basketball for the Sandites, playing both sports for her entire high school career.
In accordance with National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s (NIAAA) purpose to promote, facilitate and increase the knowledge and understanding of the vital role of interscholastic athletics in the educational system, this scholarship program will foster and recognize the partnership between the NIAAA and secondary education. The scholarships will recognize the distinguished scholastic, leadership and sportsmanship attributes of high school student-athletes, and the importance of high school athletics in each student’s life.
Burris, who graduated in 2020 was nominated by Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton for the scholarship. Burris plans on attending Oklahoma State University in the fall and will pursue a career in Design, Housing and Merchandise.