Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, said that the start-up policy for the 2020 could change and it has been very fluid, lately.
Now, the school board has decided to vote on pushing back the first day of school to Monday, Aug. 24, giving the school more time to get student's schedules set. The original start date was set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, and the school board will vote on the issue Thursday, Aug. 13 in an afternoon meeting.
There has been an overload of students sign-up for virtual learning and the school needs time to catch up. Durkee said, “It takes time to process individual schedules.”
She also said the school has been doing virtual for years and they are excited to have so many students enrolled. There have been over 700 students enroll for virtual learning in 2020 which is significantly higher than in year’s past.
The board will more than likely vote to push the start date back, but that official decision will be made Thursday.
Of course, the board is still watching the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the area, and they will continue to do so during the pandemic.