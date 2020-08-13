The Sand Springs School Board voted to push back the start date of the 2020 school year by four days.
In a special meeting held Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Fine Arts Building, the school board voted unanimously to push back the start of school due to scheduling issues, proposing a new school calendar for the year.
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee said the new start date will be Monday, Aug. 24, giving the school the opportunity to handle the influx of virtual student schedules.
“We’ve front-loaded at five professional development days into the before school time,” she said.
They also moved four instructional days for students until the end of the year, and the last day of school will now be May 26.
There are currently 762 virtual enrollees, but they are projecting over thousand virtual students by Monday, Aug. 17 and the extra time needed to start will allow the reduction of class sizes and maneuvering to make class sizes work.
“We think it’s much needed and out counselors are working around the clock to solidify class schedules,” Durkee said.
School was originally scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 18.