The Sand Springs Athletic Department announced the freshman football team is shutting down practice for 14 days due to a positive case of COVID-19.
Athletic Director Rod Sitton said that a person affiliated with the program recently tested positive for COVID-19. The parents of the players are currently being contacted, and the players must quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact which was Aug. 15, and that could affect when the players could start school.
Sitton said the team wouldn’t be able to practice until Monday, Aug. 31, at the very earliest.
Sand Springs Schools officially start Monday, Aug. 24, and the team was scheduled to participate in the Frontier Valley Conference Preview on Aug. 25.
Their first official game is set for Thursday, Sept. 3.