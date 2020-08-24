A second Sand Springs football team is headed to quarantine for 14 days due to another possible positive case of COVID-19. The Sand Springs 8th grade football team is now under quarantine, and they won’t be able to return to school or the football field until Friday, Sept. 4.
Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton announced on Monday, Aug. 24 the 8th grade football team is shutting down practice for 14 days. The players, and anyone that has possibly been exposed, will quarantine for a two-week period.
The athletic department said that a person affiliated with the 8th grade program was recently exposed to COVID-19. The parents of the players are currently being contacted, and the players must quarantine from the last day of contact, which was around Friday, Aug. 21.
Sitton said the team wouldn’t be able to practice until Friday, Sept. 4, but they were set to participate in the Frontier Valley Conference Preview on Aug. 25. However, they will opt out of that preseason scrimmage.
Their first official game was set for Thursday, Sept. 3 against Muskogee Green, but they can’t return to the field until the day after.
Sitton said it’s too early in the process to decide if the game with Muskogee Green will be rescheduled.