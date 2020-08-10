Sundays are generally for worship and relaxation, but the Sand Springs Local Church Network spent their Sunday afternoon handing out free backpacks with school supplies and free food in near-100 degree temperatures.
The annual Back 2 School bash was held Sunday, Aug. 9 at Case Community Park, and churches from all over Sand Springs handed out free backpacks with school supplies and cartons of free milk, dairy, and produce to get Sandites ready for the start of the school Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Around 600 free backpacks with school supplies were handed out.
The Sand Springs Local Church Network hosts the Back 2 School Bash each year. Some churches were on hand to deliver the free stuff to parents and students, and other churches gave money to help purchase backpacks and supplies.
“Some had volunteers present at the event,” said Church That Matters Pastor, Rusty Gunn. “Some local businesses also helped with donations for purchasing of supplies to fill the backpacks.”
Each year, the event is held at Tulsa Tech, but this year was different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions. Event coordinators decided to have the event outside, and it was a “drive-thru” event where people didn’t ever leave their vehicles.
There were also a lot of important services and screenings that weren’t offered due to the virus.
The bash normally has dental checks, eye exams, vaccinations, free haircuts, and other resources for students, but with this pivoting to a drive-thru event, they had to stick to what was practical for moving people through quickly, efficiently, and safely.
“The Sand Springs Local Church Network hopes to bless the families in our community by providing for these very practical needs at the beginning of school each year. We hope that people also see the unity of the churches in our city and understand we are on the same team with the same dream. We also hope that people recognize the value of the local church as it is the local church that is pouring resources, providing care, and is present in times of need,” Gunn said.
The Local Church Network also distributed milk, produce, and other dairy products, including butter and cream cheese. They distributed 600 gallons of milk and approximately 200 produce boxes and 200 dairy boxes.
The Sand Springs Local Church Network has been doing the Back 2 School Bash for around five years. Previously, several churches did their own events, but it was decided that the churches could accomplish more working together.
“We are grateful to the Sand Springs Parks Department for opening up the park for us to be able to bless so many families. It was a great venue for the event. Those who came to receive the supplies expressed tremendous gratitude for this act of kindness and generosity,” Gunn said.
After the individual backpacks were handed out and the food was placed in vehicles, Gunn said to each carload of people “Jesus loves you, and so do we.”