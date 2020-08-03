Shelli Brown is about to embark on a season unlike any others she’s had while being the head coach of Sand Springs softball. But then again, that goes for just about everything in 2020.
“This season will be unique for everyone,” she said. “It does take more planning — extra planning. More awareness. Added safety. The look and feel of the game will be different but we will adjust. Adapt and be flexible through this time that we are in.”
Despite all the changes, the Charles Page High Scholl will start a new softball season Aug. 10 at Tahlequah and attempt to get back to a regular routine. The Sandites have been working toward the season’s beginning since practices resumed, which Brown was glad to finally have back.
“It felt good to be back with the players,” Brown said. “You go from seeing them every day all year long to going months without seeing them. That was a change.
It felt good to hear what they’ve been up to and how they’ve enjoyed getting to play some ball again this summer.”
And that’ll continue into the fall months, when the Sandites will attempt to repeat a state tournament trip that concluded last year’s 23-13 campaign.
“I always think getting there provides so many experiences for our players,” Brown said of reaching the state tournament last year. “They get to actually feel and see the experiences instead of me talking about it. They have the experience to see how important district games will be. Getting to host regionals and seeing what it takes to be able to play at your own field. I think all those experiences are irreplaceable.”
One thing the Sandites will have to replace is the production from last year’s senior group. But this season, Brown will lean on her quartet of seniors: Aliyah Taff, Madison Lee, Drew Hawkins and Mackenzie Burks.
“I’m anxious to see how our seniors lead,” Brown said. “It’s a small group but a great group of kids. They work hard and I’m hoping the last two senior groups we’ve had will rub off in some ways.
My junior group has the most versatility, I think. We have a lot of lefty’s in this group. They have experience and the chemistry is there to help the team. My sophomore group is small but talented. Also coming in with some experience from last year.”
The junior contingent includes Raegan Rector, Avery Tanner, Jolee McNally, Lauren Hammock, Brookyln Harper and Taylor Skipper, while the sophomore group consists of Nataley Crawford, Jaden Jordan, Olivia Alexander and Kaden Barnes.
Everyone involved will be venturing into a season where the slowpitch season was canceled in the spring, meaning there will be some tinkering and fine-tuning by Brown and her staff early on.
“Our scrimmages will be more geared toward looking at players in different positions instead of fine tuning the line up,” Brown said. “Looking to see the best fit and what combinations will make the team strong.”