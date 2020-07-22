A quartet of Owasso players helped one of the top competitive softball programs around make a run at a national championship over the weekend.
The Tulsa Elite 07/2025 – Knight squad, a 12-and-under team, finished second overall in the USSSA Southern Nationals tournament. The team defeated every team they played in the tournament, which took place in Plano, Texas. Tulsa Elite rolled into the championship round but were edged out by the Dallas Titans in the finals.
Tulsa Elite includes players from all around the metropolitan area including Owassons Jayelle Austin, Katelynn Knight, Preslee Downing and Emilee Burk. Austin was named the tournament’s defensive MVP while Downing and Knight each garnered game MVP honors during the event.
Despite losing more than two months of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U12 Elite squad concluded a highly-successful campaign, highlighted by the Top Club Invitational tournament championship in Oklahoma City in late May.
Other team members included Addison Drummond of Skiatook along with Tylen Edwards, Jalyn Fourkiller, Kenya Harp, Hannah Jones, Brittani Murray, Isabella Rodman, Taylan Star and Alana Stopp. Coaches included Brian Edwards, Rod Fourkiller and Frank Knight.