Rejoice Christian has been steadily building up its numbers and success in cross country since taking up the sport seven years ago.
The boys’ squad enters the 2020 season off of their best finish yet, as the runner-up at last year’s Class 2A state meet. The Eagles early success has contributed to their highest number of athletes with 20 runners between both boys and girls teams.
“Our cross country program has been constantly growing and it’s been so cool to see that happen over the last few years,” said Rejoice head coach Trisha Moore, who anticipated Rejoice will get bumped up to 3A when the new classifications become official. “It’s such a joy as a coach to see kids try something new and discover their gift of running.”
On the boys side, the Eagles will lean on the veteran leadership of fourth-year varsity runners Luke Callery and Brady Thomas. Callery earned All-State honors with his 10th place finish at state while Thomas was in the top 16. Fellow seniors Griffin Paul and Harrison Hunnicutt also return with varsity experience.
Moore’s girls squad will have six runners, an increase from a year ago. Sophomore Finley Fisher figures to lead the way after her qualifying for state last fall.
“I expect her to have a really great season,” Moore said of Fisher, who also plays volleyball for Rejoice. “She’s been running a lot and working hard. She’s a multi-fall sport athlete, so she has a lot on her plate. When school starts she will do the majority of her training on her own, but she handles it all really well and she will be ready for the regional meet.”
The Eagles are scheduled to open their season Aug. 29 at Claremore Sequoyah.