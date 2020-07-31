When the NBA resumes its regular season this after a 4 ½-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Owasso’s own Shake Milton will be one of the more intriguing storylines around the league.
The second-year pro was named the Philadelphia 76ers starting point guard during the shutdown by head coach Brett Brown. In order to make room for Milton’s ascension into the starting five, All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons has slid over to play power forward as Philly opens the final eight games of the restart Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.
“I think I’ve played well,” Milton said to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. “I think my role is going to be to come in and set everybody up, make sure everybody is in the right spots, get the offense going like we need it to go and knock down shots when I’m open. And then make plays. Pass the ball and find my teammates. Just hoop.”
In 32 games this season, Milton had averaged 9.5 points in 19 minutes of action. He’s been efficient from the field with a near 50% shooting from the field and better than 45% accuracy from 3-point range.
In the final eight games prior to the stoppage, when Milton logged increased minutes due to a Simmons injury, he tallied nearly 18 points, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.
The Sixers enter the NBA restart with a 39-26 record and in tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.