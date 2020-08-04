Local athletic standouts Seth Boomer of Collinsville and Maya Boschee of Owasso are shining for another reason while at the University of Tulsa.
Boomer, a quarterback for the Golden Hurricane football program, and Boschee, a member of the TU track and cross country programs, were both named to the American Athletic Conference all-academic team for the 2019-20 year.
In order to qualify, student-athletes must have attained a cumulative 3.00 GPA for the current academic year, completing a minimum of two consecutive semesters of academic work with a minimum of 18 semester credit hours.