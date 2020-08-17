To say a change of scenery has done Dylan Bundy some good is an understatement.
The former Owasso star just may be one of the best stories in all of the sport during the pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season to this point. It’s a torrid pace that, if Bundy can maintain, he may just bring some hardware back to Oklahoma with him in the offseason.
Bundy entered this week with a 3-1 record in his four starts in his first year with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander has posted a miniscule 1.57 ERA, one of the best in baseball. As of last week, Bundy led the American League with 28.2 innings pitched and 0.63 WHIP. He ranked second in the AL in strikeouts (35), opponent’s batting average (.150) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (35:3).
Bundy is coming off back-to-back dominant outings for L.A. On Aug. 11, he pitched seven shutout innings and recorded 10 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Oakland. On Aug. 6, he notched a complete-game victory with an additional 10 strikeouts against Seattle.
That’s a total of 20 strikeouts, eight hits, one walk given up and one earned run allowed in his last two starts, which covered 16 combined innings.
Not only has Bundy emerged as the Angels’ staff ace, going into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, a nationally-televised game on ESPN at 3 p.m., the 27-year-old’s name is being bantered about as an early Cy Young Award candidate.
“Even from the side, when you’re standing at the field level, it’s the real deal,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.