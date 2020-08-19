Last season, the Owasso boys cross country team continued an impressive mark of consistency despite a series of injuries and misfortune.
The Rams advanced to the Class 6A state meet for the 23rd time in the past 25 seasons despite losing four of their top five runners throughout the fall. The benefit for Blake Collins’ crew is that some those who were thrown into the varsity fires earlier than expected return with some valuable experience as the 2020 season begins.
“We were running with a ton of young guys and JV runners,” Collins stated. “They finished 11th overall (at state). Just for them to get in and compete was fantastic.”
Returning for Owasso is Ian Conder, who leads a junior class that has impressed during offseason workouts. Conder was the first Ram to cross the finish line at state a year ago. Junior Gideon Hays is another state returnee.
Fellow juniors Colton Storm, who came over from soccer and has already won a time trial during preseason workouts, and Isaac Conder also figure to be in the varsity mix.
“Normally, we say the seniors are the ones who steer the ship and the juniors are the ones that make it go,” Collins said. “Well, right now the juniors are making it go and the seniors are the ones having a hard time keeping up.”
Collins comment was intended as more of a compliment to his junior class rather than a knock on his seniors, a group that includes a fair bit of varsity seasoning as well. Program veterans Andrew Henkaline, Logan Wahnee, who finished in the top 10 in last year’s Frontier Valley Conference meet, Francisco Santos, Judah Kucharyski, Riley Moneypenny and Sage Anderson are all seniors who return with varsity experience.
Cameron Jenkins, another senior, has clocked some of the most significant time improvements during the offseason to position himself for a varsity spot. Sophomore Casey Little is another among the Rams’ deep pack of runners contending for varsity time.
“I like our 1-14 runners,” Collins said. “We’re really good on our depth. We’ve had a different guy as our top runner every time in the time trials.”
On the girls side, Owasso will look to replace a graduating class that concluded its scholastic career with back-to-back state runner-up finishes. Looking to fill the veteran void will be a pair of talented sophomores, Kennedie Rhein and Sandie Humes, and junior Libby Booth.
Rhein earned All-State honors at last year’s meet in Edmond. Booth is a two-time state qualifier and holds a gold medal as part of the 2019 state-title winning 4x800 meter relay team.
Sophomores Olivia Graham and Brooklyn Garafola are two more youngsters who are candidates to break the varsity lineup.
“We lost a lot of girls that have been around here a long time and did a lot of good stuff,” Collins said. “The majority of our team has gone from being junior-senior to being freshman-sophomore.”
Runners like juniors Alexa Earnhardt and Sydney Vann are expected to make the jump from JV to the varsity level. Seniors Grace Evans and Lindsey Britton figure to push for varsity spots as well.
Collins said Britton has shown significant improvement from a season ago and been a pleasant surprise during preseason workouts.
“The kids want instant success sometimes and we try to preach to them that’s just not how it works with running,” Collins said. “It’s the ultimate delayed gratification. You put all that work in and you hope that you get that one race. But the kids that buy into that a year later … they’re just leagues ahead of where they were. What a difference a year makes when they’re consistently training.”
Owasso opens the season Thursday with the annual Hoka Postal Nationals. The Ram Relays are slated to take place Aug. 27. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed to attend either meet.
Collins said the situation regarding fan participation is fluid but reiterated he would rather error on the side of caution if those measures mean continuing to have cross country.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep a season,” Collins said.