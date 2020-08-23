Following a tough loss on Friday, Owasso volleyball was ready for its rematch with tournament host Regent Prep in Saturday’s championship match.
Owasso rolled to a three-game sweep of the Rams, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-10, to claim the Regent Varsity Tournament title and avenged its only defeat in pool play a day earlier. It marked the first tournament championship for Owasso in four years.
The Rams won two of their three matches during Friday’s pool play as they topped Bartlesville in three games, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, and swept Oologah, 25-13, 25-10. Regent Prep topped Owasso in two tightly-contested games, 25-22, 25-21.
On Saturday, the Rams advanced to the finals but before sweating through a five-game nail-biter. Oklahoma Christian took the first game, 25-17, before Owasso countered with consecutive 25-23 wins to lead 2-1. The Saints pushed the match to a decisive fifth game with a 25-22 verdict but the Rams were not in the giving mood as they pulled out a 15-10 win to close out the match.
Off to a 6-1 start to the season, Owasso returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Frontier Conference rival Jenks.