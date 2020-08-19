Owasso fast pitch will host a seven-team Lady Ram Festival on Friday and Saturday.
Fresh off the Broken Arrow Tournament, which was played at home as well, Owasso, out to a 4-1 start to the season, will play four games during the two-day Festival. On Friday, the Rams are scheduled to take on Edmond North at noon and Bartlesville at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Owasso will get an early start as it looks to conclude a previous game with Tahlequah beginning at 9 a.m. The Rams and Tigers will then play a full game at 10 a.m. Owasso concludes play against rival Union at 8 p.m.
Jenks and Muskogee will also take part in the Festival.
Tickets are $5 at the gate and $3 for seniors and children under age 12.