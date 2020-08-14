Owasso unexpectedly opened its fast pitch season at home Friday as the Broken Arrow Tournament was reconfigured due to rainfall earlier in the week.
The Rams were one of four hosts, along with Bixby, Broken Arrow and Sand Springs as the two-day tournament was changed to pool play games only. Owasso split the first two games as it fell to Southmoore and then rolled past Guthrie (see PHOTOS). On Saturday, the Rams will take on Skiatook at 10 a.m. and conclude tournament play against Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Here is a recap of Friday’s action:
Southmoore 8, Owasso 4: The SaberCats used a three-run fifth to knock off the Rams in Owasso’s season opener in the morning session.
A pair of fielding errors enabled Southmoore to grab a 4-1 lead through 2 ½ innings before Owasso rallied to tie the game. Senior first baseman Lily Shaw blasted a pair of solo home runs to left and pitcher Avery Tallman helped her own cause with a two-out RBI single that scored junior outfielder Hallie Hance in the bottom of the third.
Consecutive RBI doubles from Brinly Maples and Maveryck Lightfoot highlighted Southmoore’s decisive five-hit, fifth-inning rally.
Shaw and Tallman each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Owasso offensively. Tallman took the loss for the Rams as she allowed nine hits and tallied three strikeouts.
Owasso 11, Guthrie 1: The Rams bounced back with a resounding four-inning run rule victory.
Lauren St. John picked up the victory in the circle as she allowed one hit in three scoreless innings.
Owasso scored four times in the first inning thanks to three Bluejay walks. The first five Rams reached base in the third and scored as they sent nine batters to the plate during the rally.
Shaw went 2-for-3 and connected for her third home run on the day with a two-run blast in the second. Senior outfielder Emmalie Green also had two hits and scored in all three of her plate appearances. Leadoff hitter Madi Norton scored twice. Freshman third baseman Brookley Foster reached base in all three appearances as well.