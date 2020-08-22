Following its season-opening loss a week ago, Owasso fast pitch has bounced back and found its rhythm.
The Rams capped off play in the Lady Ram Festival with an 8-0 blanking of Union on Saturday night. The victory concluded a perfect 4-0 mark over the weekend and gave Owasso its 10th consecutive victory overall.
Avery Tallman notched the complete-game win in the five-inning game. The senior allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter.
Lily Shaw went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Owasso offensively. Sarah Campbell was 1-for-3 with two runs scored while Halle Hance was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Emmalie Green scored twice.
Scoreless through the first two innings, Green began a two-run rally in third when she was hit by a pitch with one out. Shaw singled and Brookley Foster walked to load the bases. Hance’s single to center scored Green. Tallman brought in Shaw when she was plunked.
Shaw’s one-out, three-run double highlighted a four-run fourth. Owasso’s final two runs came in the fifth when Shelby Gardner and Campbell scored on the same play via a wild pitch and throwing error.
Owasso 8, Tahlequah 2: Hance led the way with a four-hit performance as the Rams completed a brief two-game sweep of the Tigers in a morning affair the included seven combined errors.
Foster, Natalie Ackenhausen and Gardner had two hits each. Ackenhausen smacked a pair of doubles.
Shaw got the win as she scattered three hits and did not walk a batter. The senior tallied 11 strikeouts and even blasted a home run in the fourth for good measure.
Owasso 6, Tahlequah 2: The Rams defeated Tahlequah in a game suspended from Aug. 15 during the Broken Arrow Tournament. Owasso led 5-2 at the time of the restart.
Green and Madi Norton had two hits each to lead the Rams to the win in a contest that resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Tallman got the win while Shaw threw the final three innings.
Owasso, 10-1 overall, returns to action Tuesday on the road against Jenks in a District 6A-3 contest.