Owasso fast pitch continued light up the scoreboard with its third consecutive run-rule victory on Thursday night.
Lily Shaw, Avery Tallman and Sarah Campbell had two hits each and the Rams tallied 12 hits overall as they blistered Sapulpa 15-1 in a five-inning affair at home. With the win, the Rams improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 6A-3 play.
The Rams broke the game open with 10 runs in the bottom of the second to take a 10-1 lead. Owasso added a four-spot in the fourth.
Shaw blasted a grand slam while Tallman collected a triple. Campbell had a double and two runs scored.
Tallman allowed one unearned run in three innings to get the win in the circle. Lauren St. John pitched the final two innings.
Owasso returns to action when it hosts the two-day Lady Ram Festival beginning Friday with Edmond North at noon and Bartlesville at 6 p.m.