After blasting four consecutive opponents on its way to run-rule victories, Owasso fast pitch needed a little late-inning drama on Friday night.
The Rams scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, the final two runs coming on a passed ball and a dropped third strike with Avery Tallman at the plate, for a wild walk-off 5-4 win over Bartlesville in the Lady Ram Festival.
Owasso rolled past Edmond North, 11-0, earlier in the day.
Owasso had bashed its way to 50 runs over the past four games but trailed 4-2 going into its final at-bat after being held to just a two-spot in the second inning.
Sarah Campbell began the rally with a lead-off single to center. After a Madi Norton single, Campbell scored on an Emmalie Green single. Owasso loaded the bases but still trailed 4-3 with two outs as Tallman came to the plate. Norton scored from third on a passed ball to tie the game. Tallman later reached on a dropped third strike which got away and allowed Green to come speeding home for the game-winning run.
Green and Shaw had two hits each to lead the Rams, who improved to 7-1 on the season.
Tallman went the distance as she struck out 10 and scattered four hits. Most of Bartlesville’s damage came on three homers, including two off the bat of Sydney Price.
Owasso 11, Edmond North 0: The Rams got rolling early with a 10-run first inning as they cruised to a four-inning victory in the first game of the Festival.
Shaw went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Norton and Green had two hits each and combined for four RBIs and four runs scored. Halle Sanchez and Campbell each had a double and a run scored.
Seven consecutive Rams reached base as Owasso sent 15 batters to the plate during the first-inning outburst.
Armed with the early run support, Shaw was perfect in her complete-game effort which included five Husky strikeouts.
Owasso concludes play in the Festival Saturday. The Rams and Tahlequah will finish a previously postponed game from last week's Broken Arrow Tournament at 9 a.m. then play another full game immediately following. Owasso then will take on Union at 8 p.m.