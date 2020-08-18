PONCA CITY – Owasso fast pitch opened up its District 6A-3 in style on Monday night.
The Rams belted out 11 hits in an 11-1 run-rule victory on the road against Ponca City.
Lauren St. John picked up her second win of the season as she registered seven strikeouts and scattered three hits.
Freshman shortstop Brookley Foster paced Owasso at the plate with a 4-for-4 performance including a triple and two RBIs. First baseman Lily Shaw went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Senior right fielder Emmalie Green was 2-for-2 with four runs scored.
Owasso, now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district play, will hit the road again on Tuesday when it travels to Muskogee.