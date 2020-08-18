MUSKOGEE - Owasso fast pitch is starting to find its groove.
The Rams spanked Muskogee 13-3 on Tuesday night for a District 6A-3 victory. Owasso picked up its fourth straight win on the season and improved to 4-1 overall.
Hallie Hance and Brookley Foster each had two hits while Lily Shaw and Natalie Ackenhausen drove in three runs apiece.
Shaw dominated in the circle as she tallied 10 strikeouts and scattered four hits in the five-inning complete-game effort.
Owasso looks to stay hot when it hosts Sapulpa on Thursday.