JENKS – Lily Shaw and Owasso fast pitch kept rolling on Tuesday evening.
The Ram senior hurler struck out 13 batters, allowed just one hit, a single in the fourth, did not walk a batter as she led Owasso to a 4-0 road win over Jenks in District 6A-3 play.
With the win, the Rams improved to 11-1 on the season with their 11th consecutive win and 4-0 in district play.
Shaw helped her own cause at the plate with a two-run double in the top of the first inning as Owasso jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Shaw’s hit came after Madi Norton led off the game with a walk and Emmalie Green singled.
Green led the Rams with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. Norton was 2-for-3 including a two-out RBI single in the second that plated Natalie Ackenhausen. In the fourth, Norton came home on Brookley Foster’s run-scoring hit.