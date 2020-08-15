Owasso fast pitch concluded a weather-shortened opening weekend on a winning note Saturday morning.
Avery Tallman’s first-inning grand slam propelled the Rams to a 5-2 victory over Skiatook at home in the Broken Arrow Tournament. Owasso’s second game, slated to take place against Tahlequah, was postponed due to lightning.
Lily Shaw got the win in the circle as she limited the Bulldogs to three hits and tallied seven strikeouts.
Emmalie Green ignited Owasso’s first-inning flurry with a one-out single. Brookley Foster and Hallie Hance later drew consecutive free passes with two outs to load the bases before Tallman’s big blast.
With the win, the Rams improved to 2-1 on the season. Owasso returns to action Monday when it travels to Ponca City for the District 6A-3 opener, then plays at Muskogee on Tuesday before hosting Sapulpa on Thursday.