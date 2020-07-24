Brett Wilcoxen and his Owasso teammates never did get a chance to defend their state championship in golf last spring. But the senior did have the opportunity to compete one last time on the links with a former Ram teammate and his coach.
Wilcoxen and Tyler Rhodes teamed up to play in the All-State matches at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City on Monday, July 20. Corey Burd joined the tandem for the round as coaches were allowed to aid their former players on the course.
“It was great seeing a bunch of familiar faces against players from different high schools since we really didn’t get to have a season,” Wilcoxen said. “I had a really fun experience getting to play Lincoln and having my coach coach me for the last time.”
Originally scheduled to take place in Tulsa, the matches were thought to be cancelled when the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State week and activities were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a collection of the state’s top golfers reconvened at the OKC-based course.
Although the Ram duo was part of a Large East squad was edged out by the Large West, 8.5-6.5, Wilcoxen and Rhodes combined for a round of 64. The 18-hole event added some unique twists. The first six holes were played under a scramble format, followed by the second six under best ball rules and the final six were alternate shot.
Wilcoxen and Rhodes each played key roles in Owasso’s sustained run as one of the top programs in Class 6A, highlighted by the 2019 state title, and both will continue their respective golf careers at the collegiate level. Wilcoxen will play at Northeastern State while Rhodes will take his game to Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee.
Wilcoxen had plenty of fond memories with his play but noted some of his best Ram memories came off the golf course.
“After rounds at a tournament with the golf team having fun talking about our rounds about how good or bad we played, just reminiscing,” Wilcoxen said. “It was always really fun.”
Rhodes wins scholarship
Rhodes was one of two golfers named winners of the Kyle Lewis Memorial Scholarship, along with Maile Glaser of Ardmore. Rhodes will receive $1,000. Distributed annually by the Oklahoma Golf Coaches Association, the scholarship is named after a Bethel golfer who died in a single-car accident while driving home from the 2010 All-State event.