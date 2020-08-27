With two of the past three seasons ending at the mountain top of Class 6AI, Owasso football has set a pretty high standard going into Bill Blankenship’s fourth season at the helm.
In an ideal world, Blankenship and his coaches would like to carry that same standard into the 2020 campaign which begins Friday night when sixth-ranked Edmond Santa Fe visits the No. 1 Rams at Owasso Stadium. But nothing has been ideal about the past 5 ½ months with the COVID-19 virus slowing virtually every aspect of life to a crawl, including high school football.
Fortunately sports have resumed at the scholastic level in Oklahoma, a benefit many other states around the country do not enjoy. But the effects of the pandemic have included a greatly diminished offseason with no spring practices or 7-on-7 or team camps.
Blankenship said one of the keys will be how he and his coaching staff embrace the challenges of the situation while preparing to open the season in Zero Week.
“We’re trying to really caution ourselves as coaches to not have the same expectations we had a year ago and two years ago,” said Blankenship, who has compiled a 32-6 record in his first seasons in Owasso. “We’ve had to adjust our ideas and thoughts on what we want our players to do. It’s really more on the coaches than the players.
“For example, on offense we have eight or nine guys that have played a lot, so the tendency is to do a lot more with those eight or nine guys, but there are two or three guys that haven’t played and don’t have that experience. On defense, we have fewer guys who are as experienced. We’ve just got take a deep breath and embrace the process. Don’t try to force us into being at the same place as we were a year ago.”
With nine returning starters on offense and six on defense, Owasso certainly seems to have the framework needed to push for another championship run. But the development between late-August growing pains and rounding into postseason shape may require smaller steps than normal following these unprecedented last few months, according to Blankenship.
“This early in the season, I think you’ll see us be a lot more plain jane than we would be late in the year,” he said. “I really believe when you get to the early games, it’s the execution that matters not the fancy plays.”