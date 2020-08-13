Owasso’s lone football scrimmage is now a two-team affair.
Coach Bill Blankenship announced Thursday fellow 6AI program Westmoore will be the only other team joining the Rams at Owasso Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21 for the scrimmage. Arkansas schools Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville, originally scheduled to attend the only dress rehearsal for Owasso prior to the 2020 season, will not take part in the event.
Athletic administrators from both Owasso and Westmoore are still hammering out some of the details, including the start time, but Blankenship did confirm the evening is expected to include at least one controlled scrimmage period along with a two-quarter mini-game format utilizing both varsity and junior varsity players.
The Rams are scheduled to open their season Aug. 28 when they host Edmond Santa Fe.