Uncertainty is an element high school football coaches deal with in any given August as the opening of the gridiron season nears. The looming concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic could add another unique dilemma to the already precarious 2020 campaign, according to Owasso head honcho Bill Blankenship.
“With the unknown of the Covid situation I really think backups are going to play a bigger role than ever so we’ve got to know who’s going to get ready to play and who’s behind them,” said Blankenship, who will enter his fourth season at the helm of the Ram program.
Blankenship added, “You try to think if this guy is out, ‘what do we do?’ You can drive yourself crazy trying to think that way. So we’re trying to take it more as getting a pool of players ready. Because in the offensive line, for example, you’re not just looking for the next left tackle, you’re looking for the next best offensive lineman.”
Blankenship and his staff figure to acquire much-needed evaluation time and tape on some of their more unproven Rams as they host Westmoore Thursday in a two-team scrimmage inside Owasso Stadium. Originally scheduled as a four-team event, Arkansas schools Bentonville and Springdale Har-Ber pulled out.
Scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the Rams and Jaguars will participate in controlled scrimmage sessions along with a two-quarter mini-game.
Blankenship has mentioned throughout the preseason how depth throughout the varsity roster should be one of Owasso’s strengths. Two particular positions that figure to be under the microscope for the coaches going into the scrimmage will be at quarterback and in the secondary.
Senior Seth Hammer, a move-in from Claremore over the summer, and sophomore Austin Havens, a North Carolina transplant, are the top two candidates battling for the starting role under center. Neither has taken a snap on the varsity level.
“The down side is neither one of them have any reps so they’re both starting at flat zero,” Blankenship said on Aug. 10, following the first day of fall practice. “I think those two guys, either one of them could do a good job leading us once they learn what to do. It’s just they didn’t get any spring reps. They didn’t get any 7-on-7. And it’s just really hard. There’s just a certain level of repetition that you’ve got to keep doing it and it’ll start getting better all the time.”
Another interesting development for a team that returns 16 players with starting experience will be the play of an inexperienced secondary. Senior free safety Gage Laney is the only regular returning starter while junior outside linebacker/bandit Cody Chase also has previous starting experience.
“Coming in I feel pretty confident,” Laney said of the Rams defensive backfield. “The only thing we need to work on is really communicating because they’re not used to all of it. It’s going to take time.”
Thursday will be Owasso’s lone dress rehearsal prior to its season opener Aug. 28 when Edmond Santa Fe comes to town.