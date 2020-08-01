Owasso athletics announced it will require masks for fans attending Ram home football games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the department’s website, Owasso mandated the usage of masks as part of its season ticket guidelines.
“All fans will be required to wear a mask when entering the football stadium and when social distancing is difficult (i.e. concessions, restrooms, concourses, etc.),” the release stated.
Reserved ticket holders will also be asked to social distance on the home side of Owasso Stadium.
The defending Class 6AI state champions open up their 2020 campaign Aug. 28 at home against Edmond Santa Fe. Other Ram home dates include Union (Sept. 25), Edmond North (Oct. 9), Moore (Oct. 30), Putnam City (Nov. 6).
Reserved season ticket packages are $60 for the five-game home slate. Those who purchase at least two reserved season tickets are eligible for season parking passes at a $50 rate.
Owasso fans must purchase their season tickets online at owassoathletics.org by no later than Monday, Aug. 17.
Student tickets will be sold to 9th-12th graders the week of each home game. There will be a limited number of single reserved seats and general admission tickets sold on a per game basis. Single game reserved seats are $15 with student tickets at $5 per game.
For all other Owasso home athletic events, adult tickets will be $5 per game with students and senior citizens $3 each.
For any additional ticket questions, please email owasso.athletics@owassops.org.