The battle for the starting quarterback job of the defending Class 6AI champions was on display Thursday night during a mini-game at Owasso Stadium.
Senior Seth Hammer, a move-in from Claremore, and sophomore Austin Havens, a North Carolina transplant, continued to make their claim for first-string duties as the Rams topped Westmoore, 21-7.
In Owasso’s first action against an opponent since last December’s state title game, the two quarterbacks alternated series under center (see PHOTOS). Hammer engineered two scoring drives compared to one for Havens. But it was Havens who had the lone touchdown throw of the evening, a 68-yard catch and run by sophomore Cole Adams that got the Rams on the board.
Hammer did have an interception that ended Owasso’s first drive, but did find Adams late in the first quarter for a 44-yard gain that setup another touchdown.
“They both had really good sparks with big plays because they found our receivers,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, who is yet to name a starter for the Aug. 28 opener against Edmond Santa Fe. “If they don’t just force it and let the offense come to them, I think they’ll find they can operate real well. But they both made some rookie mistakes and both had some really good plays. It’s encouraging for them.”
Junior receiver Ronnie Thomas scored on a 3-yard run late in the first quarter while junior running back Justice Thompson tallied Owasso’s other touchdown on a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter.
Hagen Hood, who flashed his ability at running back with Derrick Overstreet not suited up, connected on all three of his extra point attempts.
The Ram defense, led by an experienced front and linebackers, made their presence well-known in the Jaguars’ offensive backfield as they forced two turnovers and tallied several more pressures. Junior strong safety Cody Chase and junior linebacker Brody Dorris ended consecutive Westmoore drives with interceptions in the second quarter. Both turnovers led to Owasso points.
“I thought our defense flew around, showed a lot of speed,” Blankenship said. “We’ve got some things we’re going to correct. I think we got a chance to be really good. The linebackers flew around and we’ve got enough depth up front to at least give us some hope. Obviously we’ve got to make some corrections in the back end.”
Zane Chavez found Xavier Simpkins on a 76-yard strike for Westmoore’s lone score.