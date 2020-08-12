Bixby QB Mason Williams threw passes Monday as the Spartans opened fall football camp along with other Oklahoma high schools. On Wednesday, the OSSAA board of directors said fall activities could continue, taking no action following a 30-minute discussion about the coronavirus and how local administrators feel about it. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Coaches and players across Oklahoma can breathe a collective sigh of relief.
Fall high school athletic activities will be allowed to continue — for the time being.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors took no action following a 30-minute discussion on the continuing threat of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
Executive director Davis Jackson said the consensus of a member survey showed support for moving ahead with activities as scheduled even though he noted "the number of (Covid-19) cases and the number of deaths (in Oklahoma) has not improved."
After a five-month layoff since the virus descended last March, Oklahoma high school athletes returned to action Monday with the start of regular seasons in cross country, fast pitch softball, volleyball and cheer and the start and statewide preseason football practices.
Thirteen states and associations have postponed the start of the football season or moved it to spring, and there was speculation that upheaval at the major college level might affect the state of play in Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-10 conferences announced they won't play football in the fall.
In other action, the board approved the 2020-21 Average Daily Membership list. The compilation ranks schools from largest to smallest based on average daily enrollment and is used to determine athletic classification for Oklahoma high schools each year.
In one significant change from last season, Sapulpa's powerful girls basketball team is headed to the 5A level. The Chieftains rampaged to the Frontier Conference championship and earned a berth in the 6A state tournament last winter.
A longtime 6A member, Sapulpa fell out of the state's largest 32 schools in the ADM announced in January for the two-year football realignment.
The Chieftains also will play at the 5A level in football in the fall. It will be their first outside of the largest classification since 1977.
The board also approved a waiver for Hollis to scrap its Class A football schedule and play an independent, eight-man slate without having to be independent in all other sports. Normally, that would mean not being allowed to participate in postseason activities.
The Tigers had only 12 men out for football.
A look at images from the first day of high school football practice
