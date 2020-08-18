The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association "absolutely" considered moving back the start of football season because of the coronavirus, executive director David Jackson confirmed Tuesday.
“We absolutely considered pushing back, not only for 6A-5A, but in all classes,” Jackson told writers, reporters and media representatives in a 30-minute teleconference.
In Texas, the University Interscholastic League moved back the 6A-5A season to September, and there was speculation that some Oklahoma administrators wanted to do the same thing.
But Jackson cited a survey of member schools presented in last week's board meeting that indicated strong support for moving forward. And, he noted Tuesday, there was no guarantee that waiting would produced lessened effects of Covid-19 in the coming weeks.
"There was just no certainty on later better better," he said. "A lot of officials recognized that and preferred to go forward as best we can and manage the interruptions as they come."
While it is up to each individual district whether to suspend activities or move forward, he cautioned that the OSSAA might be forced to take more over-reaching action if things worse across the board.
“As long as we feel like we can manage situations and participate safely, we’re gona try to give our schools a chance to participate. That could change at any time, but for now, we’re gonna move forward,” he said.
Jackson noted that OSSAA's transfer policy remains in place for athletes tempted to move from one district that has suspended activities to participate for another district that hasn't. The policy required an athlete to sit out for a year when eligibility at a prior school has been established.
Should spectators wear masks at high school sporting events. Jackson said that whil3e it is an issue for each district to decide in the regular season, he advocates the policy as a general rule and that the OSSAA will insist upon it for playoff activities.