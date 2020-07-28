1. What role do you have with Owasso athletics?
I am the assistant director of athletics.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
I’m a people person, so I love getting work with the people in the office, the coaching staff and the kids!
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love spending time with my family. Watching my kids play sports is my favorite place to be ... unless I can get a chance to be at the beach.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I really want to travel all across Europe. I’ve made it through England and France, but I have several more countries to go.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I have so many, it would be hard to name one.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Anywhere with a beautiful beach.
7. Tell us about your family.
I’ve been married to my husband Rusty for almost 22 years. We have two girls, Karson who will be a junior, and Campbell, who will be in seventh grade.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
A lot!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
I can’t stand smacking.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I love the small-town feel of Owasso. This place is really special.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Love God and love people. If you do those two things, everything else will fall into place.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
It depends on the day. I love to eat. Mexican, pizza, pasta, Asian ... you name it!
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
Not that I’ve discovered yet.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I truly can’t name three things other than God, my family and my friends. But I also couldn’t live without ChapStick!
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
I loved the slower pace of life, the extra time with my family and the movie marathons. We definitely had our days when things didn’t look very pretty, but overall, I know I will always look back on this time and remember it fondly.