Three storylines
Can anyone stop Owasso from winning a third 6A Division I crown in four years?
The team that does will have to be awfully good. The Rams return 16 players with prior starting experience and probably need only solid play at quarterback to reach the winner’s circle again.
Coach Bill Blankenship returns all but last year’s celebrated passer, Cole Dugger, from an offense that averaged 41.5 points per game last season and high-impact performers on defense.
Senior linebacker Emaud Triplett had 140 tackles and eight sacks last year and was a finalist for All World defensive player of the year.
Seth Hammer, a senior who moved from Claremore, and Austin Havens, a sophomore from North Carolina, will compete for the job of replacing Dugger, who threw a school-record 42 touchdowns last season.
“Neither has started a varsity-level game,” Blankenship said. “Fortunately we return an outstanding offensive line and receiver corps. I believe they will take a lot of pressure off the QB position.”
Rival coaches in a preseason poll made the Rams a heavy — but not unanimous — favorite to win the District 6AI-2 title, with Union in the No. 2 spot and Mustang third.
Mustang, coached by Bill Blankenship’s second cousin, Lee Blankenship, won at Union last fall to ease into the district's runner-up spot and will host the Redskins on Oct. 9 in what will likely decide second place again.
Union’s 6-5 record last year was its worst in 30 years. Can the Redskins bounce back?
Remember that they got a lot better when the coaches finally put speedy sophomore Rovaughn Banks at quarterback and left him there.
Banks was 5-1 as the starter and the Redskins led at Broken Arrow in the final minute before falling 35-31 in the playoff quarterfinals.
With running back AJ Green healthy again, Union will have two of the more dynamic playmakers in any high school backfield. Green, a University of Arkansas commit, battled lingering effects of a 2019 track injury last fall but still rushed for 939 yards and nine TDs.
Coach Kirk Fridrich said the Redskins have gotten better as a group.
“We gained a lot of experience in a challenging season last year, playing a large group of young players,” he said. “I’m excited to see how those players (have grown up physically) as we take on a tough preseason schedule.”
Does Bill Blankenship know who his starting quarterback will be?
If he does, he hasn’t said. Give it time. Both candidates are newcomers to the program and have had little time to show what they can do.
Blankenship said the process will give him the answer. He isn't sure how long it will take, but he's willing to let it play out.
"Whenever one separates himself in the competition, that will guide the timing," he said.
Four potential breakout players
Jaray Austin, Owasso
Averaged 28.7 yards per catch in limited play as a sophomore and has shown in preseason camp that he’s ready to do a lot more. “He may be our fastest player,” coach Bill Blankenship said. “I’m excited. I could see him making a lot of big plays for us this year, a deep threat all the time.”
Shea Dan and Makhai Belt, Union
Dan, a senior, and Belt, a junior, likely will be frequent targets in a rebuilt receiving corps. The 6-foot-5 Dan saw varsity action as a blocking wideout last season and caught a TD pass from Rovaughn Banks vs. Southmoore.
Jacobe Johnson, Mustang
Fast-rising sophomore earned a starting spot at cornerback as a freshman last season and averaged 16.3 points per game in basketball. Has scholarship offers in both sports from OU, OSU and TCU and additional football offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Michigan and Nebraska.
Team capsules
1. Owasso Rams
Head coach: Bill Blankenship, 4th year (32-6)
2020-21 ADM: 2919.77
2019 record: 13-0
District titles; 1967, ’72, ’75, ’82, ’86, 2012, ‘19
State titles: 1974, 2017, ‘19
Top players: Trey Goins, WR (6-4, 180, Sr.); Kelan Carney, WR (6-0, 170, Jr.); Ronnie Thomas, WR (5-11, 165, Jr.); Cole Adams, WR (5-11, 170, So.); Derrick Overstreet, RB (5-8, 170, Jr.); Dillon Gilbert, OL (6-4, 290, Sr.); Hilton Moseby, OL (6-3, 275, Sr.); Grayson Isaac, OL (6-2, 300, Sr.); Logan Ledbetter, OL (6-0, 285, Sr.); Anthony Lawrence, OL (6-2, 260, Sr.); Carter Davis, C (6-0, 265, Jr.); Emaud Triplett, LB (5-11, 210, Sr.); Brenden Dye, LB (6-2, 225, Sr.); Gage Laney, FS (5-11, 175, Sr.); Michael Jamerson, OL (6-2, 275, Jr.); Cody Chase, SS (5-9, 165, Jr.)
Notable: Blankenship has 250 wins in 26 sweasons as a high school coach. … Last year's state title was his third in four years and sixth overall. He also won championships at Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2016 and at Union in 2002, '04 and '05. … Dye had 112 tackles and seven sacks last season. … Laney had five interceptions. … Adams, just a freshman in 2019, averaged 13.3 yards per rush and caught five TD passes. … Adams, Goins, Carney and Thomas combined for 23 receiving TDs.
2. Union Redskins
Head coach: Kirk Fridrich, 14th year (142-26)
2020-21 ADM: 4589.8
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1959, ’60, ’63, ’64, ’66, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, ’91, ’98, ’99, 2000, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’13, 14, ’15, ‘17, ’18
State titles: 1963, 2002, ’04, ’05, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ‘16
Top players: Alex Slaughter, OL (6-0, 275, Sr.); De’Monn Sanders, TE (6-3, 205, Jr.); AJ Green, RB (6-0, 200, Sr.); Rovaughn Banks, QB (5-11, 195, Jr.); Marlee Forsberg, DL (6-2, 240, Sr.); Caleb Caylao, DB (5-11, 190, Sr.); Gabriel Ford, LB (6-0, 215, Jr.); Junior Smith, DB (5-11, 180, Jr.); Jaden Rowe, CB (6-3, 200, Sr.)
Notable: Banks passed for three TDs and rushed for a fourth vs. Putnam North in his first QB start. … Both schools had games against teams from Mansfield, Texas, fall through, so Union agreed to open the season at 6A Division II champion Bixby on Aug. 28. … Last year's winning season was the 30th straight for the Redskins, but their record was the school's worst since 1989.
3. Mustang (7-4): Lee Blankenship starts his second season at the Broncos' helm after previous head-coaching stops at Bartlesville, Beggs and Gore. He has to break in a new quarterback (Ethan Young) and develop new linebackers and defensive backs, but the Broncos will be strong in the trenches and have one of the nation’s best tight ends. Rivals ranks 6-foot-6 junior Andre Dollar ninth at his position in the 2022 recruiting class.
4. Norman North (3-7): Jackson Remualdo threw for 1,281 yards and 13 TDs last season. Luke Switzer, grandson of former OU coaching great Barry Switzer, caught passes for 409 yards and two TDs.
5. Moore (6-6): The Lions upset Edmond Santa Fe in the quarterfinals last November and made their first semifinal appearance in 17 years. Now, coach Bradlee Hill must rebuild his defense almost from the ground up and replace the 53 TDs and nearly 5,000 yards accounted for last season by graduated standouts Daniel Hishaw and Jayce Gardner.
6. Edmond North (1-9): Of the district's have-nots, the Timberwolves seem most likely to break out. Coach Tanner Roof returns 14 men with starting experience, including virtually his entire defense. Senior linebacker Ethan Betchan had 91 tackles last year.
7. Southmoore (1-9): Josh Norman, a versatile part of OU’s 2000 national championship team, takes over the program after working last year as defensive coordinator at OKC John Marshall.
8. Putnam City (1-9): Carter Whitson takes the helm for the Pirates, who are back in 6A Division I for the first time in four years. Marcellus Hawkins and Greg Hays will compete for the quarterback job.