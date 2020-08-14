Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...EAST CENTRAL OSAGE...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES... AT 844 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER RAMONA, MOVING SOUTH AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... SKIATOOK... COLLINSVILLE... OOLOGAH... RAMONA... OCHELATA... AVANT... TALALA... VERA... WOLCO... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH