Even though his senior season was cut unexpectedly short due to once-in-a-century global pandemic, Owasso graduate Nate Ackenhausen has stayed active on the diamond this summer.
The former Ram southpaw pitcher and first baseman spent the past month playing for the Chi-Town Cream 18U travel team, a Chicago-area baseball squad comprised of recent and current high school players around the country. All 25 members, including Ackenhausen, have committed to play college baseball.
Founded a decade ago by semi-retired commodities trader Chuck Reeder, the team is scheduled to compete in a half-dozen tournaments in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Hoover, Alabama by season’s end in early August. Chi-Town has flown to tournaments in the past but, due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, has opted to travel by bus this summer.
“It’s fun,” said Ackenhausen, who will play his college ball at Eastern Oklahoma State College. “It’s a little bit different. I think it’s good for getting ready for college because you’re going to be away from home anyways.”
Ackenhausen took a short break from his Chi-Town squad when he recently returned home to play in Saturday’s Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State games. Ackenhausen and Ram teammate Nate Wohlgemuth will represent Owasso for the Large East team at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
First pitch for the large school game is scheduled for 11 a.m.
“I get to put that (Owasso) uniform on one last time,” Ackenhausen said. “I’m excited about that.”
Ackenhausen was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched before the high school season was shut down. He also had a .375 batting average with 14 RBI.
Wohlgemuth, an Arkansas signee, was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA. He had 21 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings in his two starts. At the plate, Wohlgemuth had a .435 batting average, a team-high 10 hits and was tied with Ackenhausen for a team-best 12 runs scored.
Ackenhausen and Wohlgemuth were part of an Owasso team that was off to a historically dominant 9-0 start when the season ended. The Rams had outscored their opponents 89-10.
“I think we could have won (the state championship),” Ackenhausen said. “If we weren’t pitching good, we were hitting good. If we weren’t hitting good, we were pitching good. Everyone had each other’s backs so it didn’t matter.”
Collinsville shortstop Isaac Webb was also chosen to play for the Large East squad.