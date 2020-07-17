Baseball has helped subsidize David Sandlin’s education via his scholarship to Eastern Oklahoma State College, but the former Owasso pitcher was not satisfied with his progress.
“(My freshman year) wasn’t bad, but I wasn’t happy with it,” said the 2019 Ram graduate and All-State selection. “I told myself I’m done being satisfied with where I’m at.”
So the motivated Sandlin rededicated himself to the art of his craft. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6-foot-4 right-hander worked on the finer parts of his game. Aided by the expertise of ESOC pitching coach Justin Oney, Sandlin utilized his quarantine time to improve his mechanics, body and mindset.
“It was just perfecting every body movement,” Sandlin explained. “Not just using my arm to throw, but my entire body. I worked on release point, how I grip the ball, how to eat right, how to sleep right. It was all the little things.”
All of those little things enabled Sandlin to garner the attention of the OU program. During one of his starts with the OKC Sandlot in the D-Bat League, Sandlin hit 95 mph on the radar gun, a feat captured and shared on social media. Sooners assistant coach Clay Overcash reached out to Sandlin and, shortly after, offered him a spot on the roster beginning in the 2022 season.
Sandlin announced his OU commitment on Twitter on Tuesday.
“I had a conversation with (Overcash),” said Sandlin, who will join a program that had three of its pitchers selected in last month’s five-round Major League Draft. “I was very impressed with all the draft picks they had.”
Sandlin’s future on the mound looks brighter with his pledge to Norman, but the Big 12 school is not his final destination.
“OU will be the beginning of where I want to be at,” Sandlin said.