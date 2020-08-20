Steve Mowery has put together an impressive streak as the longtime “Voice of the Rams.” The 58-year-old Owasso native hopes to maintain his Ironman status on the airwaves despite a pending medical procedure.
Mowery has called 221 consecutive Owasso football games on the radio going into the high school football season, which is scheduled to Friday, Aug. 28, as the defending Class 6AI state champions host Edmond Santa Fe. His consecutive games called mark could be in jeopardy next month when Mowery is scheduled to have a surgery to repair a condition known as mitral valve prolapse.
“I’m going to follow my doctor’s orders and I want to be safe because I want to be calling Owasso games another 20 years and not just now,” said Mowery, who has been the Rams’ color commentator since 2001.
Mitral valve prolapse, also referred to as MVP, is a condition from improper closure of two valve flaps between the heart’s upper and lower left chambers. Mowery was diagnosed with MVP after taking a sleep test eight years ago. Upon his discharge, one of the doctors noticed a heart murmur, a common symptom of MVP.
Mowery has managed the condition for the past few years with stress tests and regular visits to his cardiologist. He’s categorized as heart healthy and previous tests have not detected any blockages or plaque buildup, both factors Mowery believes will make his upcoming procedure, which requires an incision by his right front shoulder, less invasive.
Mowery thought he may be able to delay the surgery until after the holidays but his doctor suggested having the procedure earlier rather than later. With the Rams slated for an off week prior to their Sept. 25 game against Union, Mowery scheduled the surgery for mid-September with the hopes to recover in time to head back to Owasso Stadium for the district opener.
“I joke about postponing surgery for football,” Mowery said. “But the truth is the heart is kind of an important organ. So I want to make sure we take care of that … If the doctor says not to be at the Union game, I’m not saying I’ll like it but I’ll follow the doctor’s orders.”
Mowery is set to begin 20th season with play-by-play man Grant Merrill in the booth on 100.1 KYFM.
How the streak began
Mowery’s start on the radio back was also the first Rams football broadcast. The first game Mowery called came in the 2001 season opener at Booker T. Washington, which ended with a 20-10 Owasso win. It was also the first game for head coach Ron Smith and his son, record-setting quarterback Paul Smith.
Play-by-play man Jeff Bowen joined Mowery in the booth that evening. Bowen is one of three play-by-play partners who have been paired with Mowery, along with Travis Dunn and Merrill.
With no prior radio experience, Mowery was chosen as the color guy by Kelly Riggs, who had started up a company called tulsasportsweb.com at the time. Ram games were first broadcast on KCFO AM for several seasons before moving to the FM dial more than a decade ago.
“I was really excited at the time but then I went home I wondered ‘what had I done?,’” Mowery said. “I had never done any broadcast. But, like anyone who had been a sports fan or football fanatic, you always wanted that opportunity to call one game.”
Ram pride
It’s quite likely Mowery does, in fact, bleed Owasso red. Mowery is an encyclopedia of Ram sports history as he recalls some of the highlights from the past 19 years on the radio.
Mowery quickly points out details of championship seasons as well as the big-game heartbreaks from football, basketball and baseball contests of the past he’s had the pleasure to call.
But the most firmly entrenched memories are of the athletes Mowery has had a front row seat to witness and during his time behind the mic. Mowery spoke of the toughness of Paul Smith under center and smoothness of Josh Proctor and his 100-yard interception return in the 2017 season opener against Jenks that set the table for Owasso’s championship run.
“That’s when I realized he’s special and the Owasso Rams are special. We might have a chance,” said Mowery who has the distinction as one of a select few Owassons to have witnessed all three of the Rams’ state football championship games in person.
Mowery prides himself on the lasting relationships that began from covering those kids at the high school level. Some of those former athletic stars, like Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Jaylen Lowe and Drew Edmiston, later went to work for him at Mowery Funeral Service. He’s also followed the careers of athletes like Aaron Colvin or Pete Kozma as they went on to play at the highest level.
“To be the guy that got to call their game in high school and to see them run onto a professional field, kind of makes you proud that you had that opportunity,” Mowery said.
Unique father-son experience
One of Mowery’s favorite memories on the radio came back in 2014 when his son, Grant, got to stand in as color commentator and help his father call two football games. The first game of the Mowery experience came in late September on the road against Norman North.
Grant had played for then-Ram offensive coordinator Rick Trimble during his Owasso days. The younger Mowery used that prior knowledge in his best Tony Romo impersonation when, early in the game, Owasso had just taken over on offense around midfield.
“It was about a 2nd and 1 and I said I thought that Owasso would probably just punch it forward and move the chains and get the first down,” Steve recalled. “Well my son says ‘I don’t know dad. This might be a place where coach Trimble takes a shot.’ In my mind I’m thinking, ‘Ok. Well I know that’s what you think’ … Then, at about that time, Gabe Neph launches a 40-yard pass down the field and it’s caught for a touchdown. Well, I never lived that down because of course all my friends wanted me to know that my son was right and I was wrong on his first broadcast.”
Maintaining the streak
Ideally, Mowery would like to continue his consecutive games on the radio for as long as he can. The enthusiastic “Voice of the Rams” has no plans to put down the headset anytime soon.
“I’d like to keep the streak going,” Mowery said. “I’m not comparing that to my health, in all honesty. But it’s something that I’m proud of outside of my family and my business. I would like to be able to keep that going where maybe it’s something like the Cal Ripken Jr. most games played in a row record. No one would probably ever achieve that again. It would just be nice to have that accolade.”