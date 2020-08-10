OWASSO — The first day of football practice had become routine for Owasso’s Gage Laney. That was until he endured the past five months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the Ram senior free safety has learned to take nothing for granted.
“Like (Owasso defensive coordinator Antonio) Graham was saying. We play today and then tomorrow they could call coach (Bill) Blankenship and say ‘You guys are done,’” Laney said. “So we try to attack everyday like it’s our last.”
Laney and his varsity teammates took the field on Monday evening for their first practice since last December in preparation for what the defending Class 6AI state champions hope will be a 2020 high school season.
In an effort to practice social distancing, Owasso has split up its offensive and defensive meetings during the day with one side meeting in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
“We couldn’t all be together as one. It’s kind of weird,” Laney said.
Winners of two of the last three gold balls, the Rams practiced for about 2½ hours. Blankenship said there were many normalcies to Monday’s session despite the unusual circumstances.
“It was a relief but it was also just awkward,” he said. “But every first practice is awkward. Just trying to get all the new kids who have never practiced with us in the right place. It’s a lot of standing around, looking.”
Owasso returns 16 players with prior starting experience, including 11 on offense. One of those veterans is senior receiver Kelan Carney, who has 79 receptions and 993 receiving yards through his first two years on varsity.
“We lost a lot of talented players last year, but we have two new QBs,” Carney said. “They still need a little work but they’re getting there. We’ve got our entire offensive line and receivers back so we’re going to be pretty good.”
Going into fall camp, senior Seth Hammer and sophomore Austin Havens are the two top candidates to succeed Cole Dugger at quarterback. Dugger threw for a school record 42 touchdowns in his lone season with the Rams. Hammer moved to Owasso from Claremore during the summer while Havens joined the program last fall as a North Carolina transplant.
The limited evaluation period during the offseason has put both quarterbacks even further behind the curve, according to Blankenship.
“The down side is neither one of them have any reps so they’re both starting at flat zero,” Blankenship said of Hammer and Havens. “I think those two guys, either one of them could do a good job leading us once they learn what to do. It’s just they didn’t get any spring reps. They didn’t get any 7-on-7. And it’s just really hard. There’s just a certain level of repetition that you’ve got to keep doing it and it’ll start getting better all the time.”
The Rams are scheduled, as of now, to host Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville from Arkansas and Westmoore in an Aug. 21 scrimmage before their season opener a week later when Edmond Santa Fe invades Owasso.